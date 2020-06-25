Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington and 9th Wonder Form Dinner Party and Announce Self-Titled Debut Album for July 2020 Release

Home News Ariel King June 25th, 2020 - 6:46 PM

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington and 9th Wonder have joined together to form the new band Dinner Party. The group also announced they will release their debut album on July 10, their first song “Freeze Tag” being dropped along with the announcement.

With a classic R&B sound, the video showing the group working together in the studio, Dinner Party showcases each member’s talent. Phoelix is featured on “Freeze Tag,” his soft and smooth voice beautifully contrasting lyrics describing police brutality. “They told me put my hands up behind my head,” his flowing voice sings, “They told me if I move they gone shoot me dead.” The song’s pointed lyrics describe experiences seen by many black men throughout the United States upon being arrested by the police.

Swaying guitars and saxophone riffs give the song a harmonious sound, helping to move smoothly with Phoeliz’s voice. The song credits all four of Martin, Glasper, Washington and 9th Wonder on production, with Martin on saxophone and Glasper on piano. The group formed when Martin and Glasper wanted to create something new, a fusion of jazz, soul and hip-hop, with Martin inviting Washignton and 9th Wonder to join them.

Martin has worked on production for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, The Game, Busta Rhymes, Stevie Wonder, YG, Leon Bridges and many more. He recently formed his own label, Sounds of Crenshaw Records, which will be releasing Dinner Party’s album. Glasper is a Grammy-winning producer, his notable work including 2012’s Black Radio and playing piano on Kendrick Lamar’s “These Walls,” from the album To Pimp A Butterfly. Washington is a notable jazz saxophonist, while 9th Wonder has produced for Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar , Mac Miller, Jay-Z, Drake and many more.

Martin and Washington have been vocal in the stance against police brutality since the protests first began, recently releasing a song alongside Denzel Curry called “Pig Feet,” protesting the murder of George Floyd.

Dinner Party track list:

1. “Sleepless Nights” feat. Pheolix

2. “Love You Bad” feat. Phoelix

3. “From My Heart and My Soul” feat. Phoelix

4. “First Responders”

5. “The Mighty Tree”

6. “Freeze Tag” feat. Phoelix

7. “LUV U”

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado