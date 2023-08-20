Royal & The Serpent Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Caroline Carvalho August 20th, 2023 - 5:50 PM

Singer-songwriter Royal & the Serpent announces her plans to have her first ever headline tour beginning on October 14 in Phoenix, Arizona with stops at Brooklyn’s Music Hall of Williamsburg and at The Roxy in Los Angeles and conclude on November 18.

The artist who uses fusion of classic pop and electro hop in her music, usually evokes themes of life and reality in her lyrics. It will conquer more followers with her new tour.

Watch Royal & the Serpent live tour:

10/14 – Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ

10/16 – HOB Dallas Cambridge Room – Dallas, TX

10/17 – House of Blues Bronze Peacock – Houston, TX

10/18 – Empire Control Room & Garage – Austin, TX

10/20 – Masquerade – Hell Stage – Atlanta, GA

10/21 – Exit/In – Nashville, TN

10/23 – Valet Underground – Toronto, ON

10/25 – Crystal Ballroom – Boston, MA

10/26 – First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

10/29 – Union Stage – Washington, DC

10/30 – Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY

11/2 – El Club – Detroit, MI

11/3 – A&R Music Bar – Columbus, OH

11/4 – Subterranean – Chicago, IL

11/6 – Amsterdam Bar & Hell – Saint Paul, MN

11/7 – The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Bar – Milwaukee, WI

11/8 – Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

11/10 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO

11/11 – Soundwell – Salt Lake City, UT

11/13 – The Crocodile – Showroom – Seattle, WA

11/14 – Star Theatre – Portland, OR

11/17 – Bimbo’s – San Francisco, CA

11/18 – The Roxy – Los Angeles, CA