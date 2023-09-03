Royal & The Serpent Shares Vulnerable New Single “Separation Anxiety” With New Album “Rat Trap 4: The Burden”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 3rd, 2023 - 1:59 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

photo by Jenna Houchin

Royal & The Serpent recently released a new single entitled “Separation Anxiety” with the new section of the Rat Trap saga Rat Trap 4: The Burden. The single was released with two other songs, “Oops” and “U Ruined Frank Ocean 4 Me”. “Separation Anxiety” has a video to accompany it while the two others have “official visualizers.”

A press release states “RAT TRAP 4 exists in a soft sonic palette with themes scoping many different facets of love. Unrequited, anxious, and avoidant – each song tells a tale from Royal’s personal experience with romance. On ‘separation anxiety,’ we get a taste of self-sabotage, along with a graceful air of acceptance and apology. “u ruined frank ocean 4 me” is a relatable track about an ex spoiling your favorite artist, while “oops” tells a story of regrettable intimacy in a light-hearted and quirky form.”

The vulnerable new track “Separation Anxiety” starts off with a soft guitar and then the vocals come in with the statement “Do you love me?” Powerful and profound the song is simple but sends a clear message about the difficulties of separation anxiety. The chorus follows with beautiful harmonies and an echoey feel that allows the listener to feel the loneliness of the song. It is intense and moving without many post-production tricks and flamboyant instrumentals. The song expresses the true fear of losing someone you love when they aren’t with you. The movement of the song is so natural you don’t even notice the crescendos until everything drops out from where it was. Be sure to take a listen to this fabulous song below.