Avenged Sevenfold Plays Songs Such as “Desecrate Through Reverence” For The First Time in Years at Special Club Show Celebrating Their Albums Waking The Fallen and City Of Evil

Lily Meline October 26th, 2024 - 10:28 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

In 2003, American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold received monumental acclaim for their second studio album, the platinum-selling Waking the Fallen. Two years later, they struck platinum again with City of Evil, their third studio album.

Now, twenty years after both albums’ release, the band celebrated the records that made them who they are with a special, one-night-only show in Santa Ana, CA. The band’s guitarist, Zacky Vengeance, attested that he didn’t want the event to make them into a “nostalgia act,” and that the show was merely a show of appreciation for how far they’d come as a group. It’s true that some of their more recent works have had shaky receptions, but one can commend the band for choosing to stay original rather than rely on their established good will.

Thanks to Blabbermouth.net, the setlist for the show has been released in full:

“01. To End The Rapture (first time since 2017)