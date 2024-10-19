Korn’s Jonathan Davis Joins Son Nathan on Electrifying New Single “Dark Fantasy”

Home News Cristian Garcia October 19th, 2024 - 9:48 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Korn frontman Jonathan Davis has collaborated his son Nathan (who goes by the stage name HI I’M GHOST) on a new single, “Dark Fantasy”. The single was announced via social media, where it was presented with the accompanying message: Hi it’s my birthday 🙂 and for my birthday I want you to stream dad & son dubstep 100 times.” Davis posted in an Instagram story earlier stating that he “had so much fun making this song with my son.”

Upon first listen, “Dark Fantasy” is a haunting, atmospheric track that blends elements of rock, metal, and electronic music. The song captures the signature intensity of Jonathan Davis’s style, with dark, brooding vocals that explore themes of inner turmoil, fear, and existential questions. The music has an eerie, cinematic quality, marked by heavy guitar riffs, pulsating basslines, and electronic undertones, creating a tense and immersive soundscape.

Nathan Davis’s contribution adds a generational dynamic to the song, with his musical sensibilities complementing Jonathan’s well-established style. Nathan’s input brings a modern, experimental twist to the track, infusing electronic textures and possibly handling instrumentation or programming, as he has followed in his father’s footsteps with a keen interest in music production.

