Tons of Rock Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Avenged Sevenfold, Muse, Green Day and More

Skylar Jameson November 14th, 2024 - 3:43 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Norway’s Tons Of Rock Festival has announced its first wave of acts for 2025! Next year’s Tons Of Rock festival will be taking place from June 25th until June 28th.

On the first day of the festival, Wednesday, June 25th, Tons of Rock will be headlined by Muse at the end of the night. Other performers on Day 1 include Dream Theater, Electric Callbod, White Chapel, Powerwolf, Lorna Shore and more.

On Thursday, the legendary pop-punk band Green Day will headline the festival. Day 2 will also feature performances from Sex Pistols, Weezer, Turbonegro, Dead Poet Society and more!

The third day of the Tons of Rock festival will feature epic performances from Meshuggah, Poppy, Exodus, Kaizers Orchestra, amongst others.

On the last day of the festival, Saturday, June 28th, Tons of Rock finishes off their event with a headlining show from heavy-hitting metal band Avenged Sevenfold. This will be Avenged Sevenfold’s first time playing at Tons of Rock! Other shows on Saturday include sets from Machine Head, Emperor, Jinger and Megadeth.

NME reports that Tons of Rock’s organizer, Jarle Kvåle, released a statement about the festival: “We are extremely proud to present the legendary Muse at Tons of Rock 2025. It’s a dream band for us and an exclusive booking we know will bring joy to many. I saw them in Mexico last year and was blown away by the energy and show they delivered.” Kvåle goes on to express that the festival had been trying to get Avenged Sevenfold on their lineup for a while now, so they are glad to finally host them.

Tons of Rock festival tickets are on sale now on TicketMaster.