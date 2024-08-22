System of a Down’s Shavo Odadjian Announces Debut Seven Hours After Violet Album For October 2024 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Radiance”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 22nd, 2024 - 1:34 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Today, Seven Hours After Violet, the new heavy metal band led by System of A Down bassist Shavo Odadjian, has announce their self-titled debut album that is scheduled for release on October 11, through Sumerian Records imprint 1336 Records. The upcoming album announcement comes alongside the release of the band’s ethereal second single, “Radiance,” which is available now on all major streaming platforms and it is accompanied by a visually stunning music video.

While talking about the album and song, Odadjian says: “This album is the culmination of years of creative exploration. With Seven Hours After Violet I wanted to return to my roots in heavy music but also bring something entirely new to the table. ‘Radiance’ and its precursor, ‘Paradise’ are but a small glimpse of the intensity, musical diversity and emotion that run through this album. We can’t wait for everyone to hear it in full and to bring these songs to life on stage at our first live performance at Mayhem Fest.”

As for the music, “Radiance” is a tune that features instrumentation filling the air with a powerful blend of rock and metal music, while the vocalist wails out the rich lyrics with his powerful vocal tones. The music video is just as good because each scene gives viewers a glimpse of the band performing “Radiance” inside of a temple. Also, in each scene the main character is able to break free from her life by becoming a part of a spiritual community.

Seven Hours After Violet Track List

1. Paradise

2. Alive

3. Sunrise

4. Go!

5. Float

6. Glink

7. Cry….

8. Abandon

9. Radiance

10.Gloom

11.Feel

