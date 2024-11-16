Serj Tankian Speaks on Being “Emotionally Checked Out” During System of a Down Albums

Home News Lily Meline November 16th, 2024 - 12:22 PM

Although System of a Down have begun to make music again and perform these past four years, the group hasn’t released an official album since 2005 with their platinum-selling record Hypnotize. In 2023, the band’s drummer, John Dolmayan, explained this to be because each member of the band, at some point, felt harsh amounts of burnout at some point during their careers, with the band’s lead guitarist, Serj Tankian, being the most disconnected by far. Just earlier this year, Tankian opened up about him possibly leaving the band and holding auditions for a new guitarist/singer.

Apparently, Tankian’s emotional detachment from the band started long before the band’s regrouping. According to a recent report from NME, Tankian has stated that he was “emotionally checked out” during the recording sessions for their last two albums, which led to their initial disbanding from 2006 to 2011, before they began touring again.

As Tankian explained, “Because of the push and pull, I became very passive. There was music I wanted to bring in that I felt like I couldn’t… I was in a weird place. I contributed creatively, but I didn’t… I don’t know. I needed oxygen––I felt like there was too much going on.”

Tankian has released several solo albums over the years, though as disconnected as he might seem from System of a Down these days, it appears he still has plans for the group. As he puts it, “I would say if System ever decided to make a record, it would be a fresh start in a brand new way, in a beautiful new direction.”