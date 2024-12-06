Members Of Queens Of The Stone Age, Depeche Mode, The Pretenders & More Honor Mark Lanegan At London Tribute Show

Home News Catalina Martello December 6th, 2024 - 2:09 PM

According to Consequence Heavy, Josh Homme of Queens of the Stone Age, Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode, Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders and others performed a tribute concert for the late Mark Lanegan at the Roadhouse in London the night of December 5th. The show named, “Mark Lanegan 60- A Celebration,” was held in honor of Lanegan 60th birthday

Lanegan passed away 3 years earlier on February 22nd, 2022 in his home in Ireland. He died at age 57, cause of death has not been announced, but Lanegan had been battling COVID-19 and kidney issues around the time of his death. Lanegan was a frontman for Screaming Trees and a former member of Queens of the Stone Age, The Gutter Twins and Dark Mark vs. Skeleton Joe.

The setlist for the show included 30 songs. Most of the songs were Lanegan solo songs with 3 Screaming Trees songs featured and 1 Gutter Twins song. The show was divided into 4 mini sets. Gahan opened the show with four songs followed by Bobby Gillespie and Alison Mosshart each performing a set of songs. Bandmate of Lanegan, Greg Dulli, also performed 4 songs.

Setlist:

“Sideways in Reverse” – Dave Gahan

“Low” – Dave Gahan

“Kingdoms of Rain” – Dave Gahan

“Strange Religion” – Dave Gahan

“Driving Death Valley Blues” – Bobby Gillespie

“Pendulum” – Bobby Gillespie

“Sworn and Broken” – Bobby Gillespie

“Mockingbirds” – Alison Mosshart

“Mud Pink Skag” – Alison Mosshart

“When Your Number Isn”t Up” – Alison Mosshart

“Wedding Dress” – Alison Mosshart

“Judgement Time” – Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole, Janet Ramus

“I Am The Wolf” – Duke Garwood

“Methamphetamime Blues” – Greg Dulli

“Change Has Come” – Greg Dulli

“The Stations” – Greg Dulli

“The River Rise” – Greg Dulli

“One Way Street” – Ed Harcourt

“Kimiko”s Dream House” – Chrissie Hynde



“Halcyon Daze” – Chrissie Hynde



“Revelator” – Chrissie Hynde



“Carnival” – Josh Homme



“El Sol” – Josh Homme



“Come to Me” – Josh Homme, Alison Mosshart



“One Hundred Days” – Josh Homme, Dave Gahan



Encore:



“Dollar Bill” – Greg Dulli



“Revival” – Dave Gahan



“Hit the City” – Dave Gahan, Shelley Brien Lanegan