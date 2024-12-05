Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan Speaks On Mark Lanegan’s Passing: “To Me, Losing Mark Was The Same As When Bowie Went”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2024 - 3:56 PM

According to nme.com, Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan has spoken to NME about the late Mark Lanegan, who passed away back in February 2022 at the age of 57 years old. Tonight, a tribute gig for Lanegan will be held at The Roundhouse, which marks what would have been the the artist’s 60th birthday.

“It’s time; you start thinking about time. I knew that Mark was struggling with his health and was trying to take care of that in various ways. I think everything just caught up with him. You get to a certain age where you find yourself asking, ‘Why does this hurt? Why can’t I do that?’ You don’t feel older in my mind, but you feel it.” said Gahan.

The singer adds: “To me, losing Mark was the same as when Bowie went. You know: tick-tock, we’re not invincible, we’re not here forever, you’ve just got to enjoy the time you have. Give a little more time to your family and friends and be grateful for what you have. Mark struggled for years with his demons – as we all do, some of us more than others but his songwriting and in particular his voice have been my companion for years.”

As for the show, it will feature performances from friends and collaborators including Gahan, QOTSA’s Josh Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Chrissie Hynde, Primal Scream‘s Bobby Gillespie, Greg Dulli, The Kills‘ Alison Mosshart, Soulsavers and other acts, who will be delivering songs from Lanegan’s catalog.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela