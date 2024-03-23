The Pretenders Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cristian Garcia March 23rd, 2024 - 11:16 PM

The Pretenders have announced plans for a US summer headline tour, getting underway July 13 at Red Bank, NJ’s historic Count Basie Center for the Arts, and then continuing into mid-August. The upcoming live run will further be highlighted by an array of US stadium dates as special guests Foo Fighters will appear alongside The Pretenders.

The Pretenders’ epic live schedule follows last year’s release of the legendary band’s acclaimed new studio album, Relentless. The album marks the second consecutive full-length songwriting collaboration between founder Chrissie Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne following 2020’s Hate For Sale. The album includes tracks such as “Losing My Sense of Taste”, “A Love”, “Let The Sun Come In”, and “I Think About You Daily”, the latter featuring composer Jonny Greenwood (Radiohead, The Smile) who provides the string arrangement and conducted the 12 ensemble for the recording.

In an interview from Rolling Stone, Hynde shared her thoughts on the album. “It starts as a youthful pursuit and eventually, it makes you wonder, why I am doing this? It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

Tickets are available to purchase now.

The Pretenders – US Summer 2024 Tour

07/13 Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

07/14 Philadelphia, PA – The Filmore Philiadelphia

07/16 Lenox MA, – Tanglewood

07/17 New York, NY – Citi Field*

07/19 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

07/21 Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

07/23 Akron, OH – Goodyear Theater

07/25 Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ball Park*

07/26 Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

07/28 Minneapolis, MN – Target Field*

07/29 Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

07/31 Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

08/01 Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

08/03 Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

08/06 Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/07 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

08/10 Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

08/11 Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium*

08/13 San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

08/14 Sacramento, CA – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain

08/16 Portland, OR – Providence Park*

08/18 Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park*

*w/Foo Fighters