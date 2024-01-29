Depeche Mode Unveils Cinematic New Video For “Before We Drown”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 29th, 2024 - 1:05 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

According to pitchfork.com, Depeche Mode have shared a new, Anton Corbijn directed video for the track “Before We Drown.” The video follows a series of collaborations between the band and Corbijn for Memento Mori, including videos for “Wagging Tongue” and “Ghosts Again.”

Other than the catchy musical vibe, the video is fantastic because of how each scene gives viewers a personal aspect of who Depeche Mode are through a black and white leans. While watching the video, it does seem like the musical duo are running away from life due to each band member walks directly into the crashing waves of an angry ocean.

Depeche Mode made a tour of late night TV shows behind the album, with slots on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Essex band has also shared a series of remix’s from the LP, including a Wet Leg take on “Wagging Tongue.”

