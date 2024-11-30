Desertfest London Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Earth, Pallbearer and Zeal & Ardor

Home News Chloe Baxter November 30th, 2024 - 6:08 PM

Desertfest London, one of the premier celebrations of stoner rock, doom and psychedelia, has revealed the first wave of artists for its highly anticipated 2025 edition.

Set to take place from May 16th to 18th, 2025, at various iconic venues in Camden Town, the festival has already promised an unforgettable experience, similar to its 2022 and 2023 festivals, featuring Earth, Pallbearer and Zeal and Ardor – known for “Clawing Out” and their fall 2024 tour – as headliners.

In a major coup for fans, Desertfest has announced Earth as their third headliner, marking the iconic band’s first UK show in five years. Their performance will take place on Sunday, May 18th, at the Electric Ballroom.

Joining Earth on the stacked lineup are Pallbearer, known for Mind Burns Alive and “Endless Place” who will bring their crushing doom to the Roundhouse on Saturday, alongside Conan, the UK’s own heavy metal titans.

The festival is also set to introduce Chöd, a collaboration between Isaiah Mitchell of Earthless, artist Arik Roper and Doc Kelley (Psychedelic Sangha). This unique project promises an immersive, psychedelic journey that is sure to captivate festivalgoers.

Desertfest is also welcoming a slew of exciting new additions to the 2025 roster, including Elephant Tree, Hippie Death Cult and Castle Rat, along with a host of other heavy hitters like Avon, Servo and Slump.

For full details, including a complete list of confirmed artists, be sure to check out Desertfest London 2025’s official website here.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna