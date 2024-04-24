Pallbearer Shares Striking New Single & Video “Endless Place”

Home News Madeline Chaffer April 24th, 2024 - 4:26 PM

Pallbearer has officially released their new single, “Endless Place,” and the accompanying music video. This is the second single from their upcoming album, Minds Burn Alive.

This new track is all about the feeling of being lost, confused, and feeling trapped in that state, according to a recent press release. This theme is explored both lyrically and musically, encapsulating the theme of this new album, which will be released on May 17th.

The bands vocalist and guitarist, Brett Campbell, describes the album in a recent press release. He states, “these are vignettes which tell the stories of people who deal with myriad sicknesses of the spirit. These are illnesses communicated by the world we live in, and the subjects are the symptoms of its disease.”

“Endless Place” is the second single the band has put out for this new album. They released “Where The Light Fades” and its accompanying music video back in March.

Fans are already getting excited for this new album. If these songs are any indicator, it’s going to be an exciting new era of music for Pallbearer!

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna