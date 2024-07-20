Zeal & Ardor Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Zeal & Ardor have announced dates for their upcoming Fall 2024 North American tour. As the band is set to release their fourth album GREIF, they will kick off their new tour in November at The Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA and run through December 18th in Dallas. Gaerea + Zetra will join Zeal & Ardor as the opening act on their tour.
In a press release from Atom Splitter PR, the band has stated “We can finally share our U.S. dates later this year. We’re excited to play the new world again, moreover we have an incredible group of artists along with us. We can’t wait to see you there.”
Zeal & Ardor Fall 2024 North American Tour:
11/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
11/24 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rogue
11/25 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
11/27 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD
11/28 – Toronto, ON – Opera House
11/29 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic
11/30 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
12/02 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
12/03 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
12/04 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
12/06 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
12/07 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
12/09 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
12/10 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
12/11 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom
12/13 – Berkely, CA – UC Theatre
12/14 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
12/17 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
12/18 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory
Tickets for the tour are on sale now here.