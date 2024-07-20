Zeal & Ardor Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cristian Garcia July 20th, 2024 - 9:24 PM

Zeal & Ardor have announced dates for their upcoming Fall 2024 North American tour. As the band is set to release their fourth album GREIF, they will kick off their new tour in November at The Union Transfer in Philadelphia, PA and run through December 18th in Dallas. Gaerea + Zetra will join Zeal & Ardor as the opening act on their tour.

In a press release from Atom Splitter PR, the band has stated “We can finally share our U.S. dates later this year. We’re excited to play the new world again, moreover we have an incredible group of artists along with us. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Zeal & Ardor Fall 2024 North American Tour:

11/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

11/24 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rogue

11/25 – Allston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

11/27 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

11/28 – Toronto, ON – Opera House

11/29 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

11/30 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

12/02 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

12/03 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

12/04 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

12/06 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

12/07 – Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

12/09 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

12/10 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

12/11 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

12/13 – Berkely, CA – UC Theatre

12/14 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

12/17 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

12/18 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

Tickets for the tour are on sale now here.