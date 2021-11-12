Desertfest NYC Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Baroness, Monster Magnet, High On Fire And Many More

Home News Benny Titelbaum November 12th, 2021 - 3:31 PM

The line-up for next year’s Desertfest NYC has been announced. The European collective that books sludge festivals around the world is featuring the likes of Baroness, High on Fire, Monster Magnet, Red Fang and many more for their 2022 festival.

The Knockdown Center in Queens is set to host the various exciting metal revolving groups from May 13-15. For more information on Desertfest NYC 2022, visit their homepage. To purchase tickets, click here.

Baroness is currently on their fall 2021 tour with shows continuing up until December 12. Late last month, Red Fang featured members from High on Fire and others as funeral attendees for their comedic and spooky music video for their track “Rabbits in Hives.”

Photo Credit: Owen Ela