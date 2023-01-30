Desertfest Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Melvins, Boris, Colour Haze And Lo-Pan

Home News Cait Stoddard January 30th, 2023 - 9:30 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com psych metal festival Desertfest will be returning to New York City on September 14 – 16 at Knockdown Center in Queens and a pre-party at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn. In light of the excitement earlier today music festival announced the lineup which includes the headliners Melvins, Boris and Colour Haze.

Also performing will be the acts Truckfighters, 1000Mods, White Hills, Lo-Pan, Duel, R.I.P. Ecstatic Vision, Heavy Temple, Clouds Taste Satanic, Mick’s Jaguar, Castle Rat, Grave Bathers, Spellbook and more.

Multi-day passes are available at www.desertfestnewyork.com and single-day tickets for the Knockdown Center shows will be released in April.

Although Desertfest is loaded with a killer line up this year, the locations for the event brings extra meaning to the music festival. According to knockdown.center the building is 50,000 square-foot building has been used for more than 100 years: first as the Gleason-Tiebout glass factory, then as Manhattan Door factory. The building is named for the Knock-Down door frame which was invented there in 1956 by Samuel Sklar and remains an industry standard to this day.

The factory has since remained in the Sklar family and is again a site for innovation. Having undergone a renovation that is equal parts preservationist and state of the art, Knockdown Center now produces and hosts cultural events and exhibitions that respond to its unique architecture and dimensions.

As for Saint Vitus its mission is to provide a fun and uncompromising environment for the NYC underground music scene to hang out and create. Also according to www.saintvitusbar.com long time musician/bartenders George Souleidis and Arty Shepherd decided to transform an old plumbing school in the depths of Greenpoint, Brooklyn into a sleek, dark, club called Saint Vitus.

Arty’s bandmate David Castillo, who was given free rein to book the stage in the bar’s back room. Saint Vitus opened in 2011 with an ambitious slate of shows ranging from Metal, Punk, and Hardcore to Goth, Post Punk, and Industrial. Soon word started to spread about a metal bar in Greenpoint that was hosting up and coming bands like Deafheaven, Pallbearer, Mutoid Man, Negative Plane, Nothing, Incendiary, Chelsea Wolfe, Sannhet and Krallice.

