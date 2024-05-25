Zeal & Ardor Share Heavy New Single “Clawing Out”

Home News Cristian Garcia May 25th, 2024 - 6:54 PM

This week, Swiss metal band Zeal & Ardor share the visualizer for the new single “Clawing Out” off of their upcoming fourth album GREIF. After the release of their previous single “to my ilk”, the band continues to set the stage for their new album with a snarling viscous tune.

“Clawing Out” is a percussive heavy song with numerous uses of staccato, dead notes, ritualistic tribal beats and sludge-tinged riffs. Sung with the vocals of many black metal singers, the delivery of” Clawing Out” has many instances of strident vowels accentuated in the verses. Quite literally the singer has his larynx clawed out in the verse only for the vocals to return to normal tone in the chorus and bridge.

For the visualizer of “Clawing Out” (directed by Christian Taro & Miro Widmer), the video is hot in from the back of a limo featuring a headshot of an Arimaspi leader (played by Sandra Moser) as the limo drives around the city. In the video, the definition The Arimaspi people. A legendary tribe of one-eyed people of northern Scythia who lived in the foothills of the Riphaean Mountains. One notable fact about them is that their tales tell of their struggles with gold-guarding griffins, with many philologists drawing parallels with tales heard in Greek mythology. The video continues its shot of the limo ride with the Arimaspi leader staring out into the void.

In a press release from Atom Splitter PR, ringleader Manuel Gagneux elaborates more on the song, “We like to surprise people. So of course, after releasing our softest song to date with ‘to my ilk’, we want to create something whiplash with ‘Clawing Out!’ Not satisfied with a mere heavy filled song, we elected to borrow some elements from other musical styles to further the impact.

Watch the visualizer for Zeal & Ardor’s new single “Clawing Out” below.