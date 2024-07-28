Childish Gambino Joins Ravyn Lenae On Glossy New Single & Video “One Wish”

Home News Alana Overton July 28th, 2024 - 6:12 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

In new collaboration, Childish Gambino has joined forces with rising star Ravyn Lenae for their glossy new single and video, “One Wish.” “One Wish” is marked by its lush production and captivating visuals, showcasing the creative synergy between these two innovative artists.

This dynamic pairing brings together Gambino’s genre-blending artistry and Lenae’s soulful vocals, resulting in a track that effortlessly merges elements of R&B, funk, and modern pop. In a statement to Stereogum, Lenae comments “One of the most beautiful things about making Bird’s Eye was the amount of reflection that was required to truly tell a story that felt clear and honest. Digging into the nooks + crannies of my journey so far was so rewarding in many ways, but it’s most meaningful when it manifests into tangible change in my life. “One Wish” is one of the most important songs on the album b/c it highlights the complex relationship I’ve had with my Dad. The lyrics remember my 10th birthday + feeling upset that he couldn’t make it. It was important for me to address these built-up emotions in song in order for us to now be on a beautiful path of genuinely learning [about] each other + rekindling. Something valuable I’ve learned is being able to really humanize my loved ones and understand the context around people more deeply. I love you Dad and so happy we’re here.”

The track’s lush production, smooth melodies and captivating visuals highlight the unique strengths of both artists, creating a memorable listening experience. This collaboration not only underscores Gambino’s and Lenae’s versatility but also sets the stage for future creative projects. As the track continues to resonate with audiences, it stands as a shining example of the magic that can happen when two creative forces come together.