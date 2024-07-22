Childish Gambino Shares Dramatic New Video For “Lithonia”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 22nd, 2024 - 2:34 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to pitchfork.com, Childish Gambino has shared a video for “Lithonia,” which is single from the new Gambino album, Bando Stone and the New World. The tune opens with a dramatic full band rendition before taking an alarming turn. Jack Begert directed the music video with a cast including Suzanna Son, Alex Wolff and the artist’s longtime collaborator Ludwig Göransson.

Bando Stone and the New World is billed as the final Gambino record, which came out on July 19. The movie of the same name isa post apocalyptic action film starring the artist and Jessica Allain. The film has released the first trailer but so far, there is no word on release date.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna