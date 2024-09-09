Childish Gambino Announces Postponement Of North American Tour Due To Health Reasons

Home News Cait Stoddard September 9th, 2024 - 3:30 PM

According to pitchfork.com, Childish Gambino has postponed the remaining North American dates of his New World Tour. On social media, the artist says: “hey everyone. unfortunately i have to postpone the rest of the north American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks and hold onto your tickets. ALL tickets will be honored for the upcoming dates in north America when they are rescheduled. thanks for the privacy. thanks for the support. thanks for the love.”

Gambino began his tour in Oklahoma City on August 11 and two weeks later, the artist had to cancel a show in Connecticut “due to production issues” and he had to call off a show in Houston last night “due to illness.” Including the postponed Texas concert, 16 performances are affected by the musician’s apparent health issues.

Gambino announced New World Tour back in May, ahead of the release of his album, Bando Stone and the New World. The artist was supported on the North American leg of the tour by Willow.

