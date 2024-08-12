Childish Gambino Live Debuts “Witchy” & “To Be Hunted” During Opening Show In Oklahoma

Home News Cait Stoddard August 12th, 2024 - 12:08 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to stereogum.com, last month Childish Gambino released Bando Stone & The New World and last night, the artist kicked off his tour at Oklahoma City’s Paycom Center. The show included some songs that Gambino has never performed before, as well as a few that he has not done in years.

Gambino‘s show featured an elaborate light show and a lot of shiny stage costumes. This was the artists’s first time playing most of his Bando Stone & The New World in front of a big audience and the show included the live debuts of the Atavista song “To Be Hunted” and the Kaytranada collaboration “Witchy.”

Later on in the show, the artist brought back the Camp-era tracks “Do Ya Like,” “Bonfire” and “Freaks And Geeks,” which marks Gambino performing them live for the first time in nine years. “L.E.S.,” meanwhile, got its first performance since 2013.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna