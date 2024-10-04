Donald Glover Cancels The Remainder of His 2024 Childish Gambino Tour to Undergo Surgery

Home News Chloe Baxter October 4th, 2024 - 4:22 PM

Donald Glover has officially canceled the remainder of his Childish Gambino concert tour in North America and Europe due to health concerns. Glover shared the news on social media, stating he has surgery scheduled and requires “time out to heal.” This decision follows his earlier announcement to postpone the remaining North American dates of what has been billed as the final Childish Gambino tour.

In his statement, Glover explained, “After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to address an ailment that had become apparent. After being assessed, it was clear I could not perform that night, and further tests confirmed I could not continue the U.S. tour.” He emphasized the importance of taking his recovery seriously, leading to the difficult choice to cancel the rest of the tour.

The tour cancellation impacts both North American and U.K. dates, but Glover did not clarify whether his upcoming shows in New Zealand and Australia in early 2025 would also be affected. Fans who purchased tickets will receive refunds at their point of purchase.

This tour was part of Glover’s ambitious project surrounding his latest album, Bando Stone and the New World, as well as a forthcoming film of the same name. It marks a significant moment as Glover intends to retire the Childish Gambino persona.

For more details, check out the full article on Variety.

For previous updates on Glover’s work, see our articles on the collaborative music video for “Witchy” with Kaytranada and the initial postponement of the North American tour due to health reasons.