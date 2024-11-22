Charli XCX Announces Spring 2025 U.S. Arena Tour Dates

Home News Catalina Martello November 22nd, 2024 - 6:09 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schultz

Electronic and pop star Charli XCX has announced highly anticipated Spring 2025 U.S arena tour dates following the end of her iconic ‘Brat Summer.’ Her sixth studio album BRAT was released in June and is the most critically acclaimed album of the year.

Fans are able to register for first access to tickets on Artist Presale now. Presale will open up Tuesday, November 26 10 AM local time and general sale will start later that day at 2 PM local time. VIP packages will also be available for purchase.

The tour dates are as follows:

April 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

April 28 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

April 30 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 01 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

BRAT surprised fans with collaborations that included artists such as Yung Lean and Lorde. Along with naming itself the album of the summer, BRAT has also included a specific tone of green within its franchise.