FKA Twigs Teams Up With Yung Lean On Collaborative New Track “Bliss”

Fancy some nostalgia? Here is a double whammy for you. Yung Lean and FKA Twigs have released the song and music video for their collaboration, “Bliss,” according to Consequence. The track and video buy into the current 2000s nostalgia craze, including in its cinematography. The grainy visuals, 90s era fashion, and the overall look of the video are reminiscent of the early 2000s, and even pays homage to Nelly’s 2009 hit “Dilemma.”

But there is more than one historical music element, and this is where it gets interesting. The song’s beat is a sample from a Soviet punk song from the 1980s titled “Na Zare,” which explains the hundreds of Russian commenters in the YouTube comments section. The song is smooth, upbeat, and undeniably catchy.

The video itself appears to be shot with an old-school handheld camera and features FKA twigs and Yung Lean in various shots together on a joyride through town. The lo-fi quality of the video works in tandem with the song’s overall sound and aesthetic, and has a dreamlike, nostalgic quality which adds to the track’s overall atmosphere.

If you’re feeling nostalgic, or just want to check out a new song and video, be sure to give “Bliss” a watch below. Yung Lean will be on stage for The Smokers Club festival in southern California April 30 with other artists like Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela