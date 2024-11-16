Kanye West Hit With Lawsuit From Former Employees, Facing Allegations of Alleged Antisemitism, Discrimination, Wrongful Termination and More

Home News Chloe Baxter November 16th, 2024 - 7:46 PM

Kanye West, also known as Ye, is facing a new lawsuit from his former project manager, Murphy Aficionado, who alleges a series of disturbing incidents during his nine-month tenure with the rapper.

According to NME, the lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accuses West of creating a hostile work environment, wrongful termination and discrimination, among other claims.

Aficionado, who was fired in 2023, claims that West’s behavior included frequent “antisemitic tirades” in front of staff, marking a pattern of alleged misconduct, including an earlier lawsuit brought by Ye’s former assistant, previous claims of a hostile work environment and alleged hiring of a “fixer” to monitor ex Kim Kardashian and wife, Bianca Censori, that has dogged the rapper since his controversial 2022 comments on social media.

The suit further details allegations of lewd conduct, including an incident where West allegedly had sex in a hotel room during a business meeting and later returned wearing a swastika t-shirt. Aficionado also claims that West allegedly showed him explicit photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian without consent.

In addition to the misconduct allegations, Aficionado claims that West allegedly failed to pay him for his work, despite agreeing to a $125 per hour rate. He also alleges retaliation after he objected to West’s orders to begin construction on the Donda Academy without proper permits.

This lawsuit adds to a growing list of legal battles for West, who has faced multiple lawsuits from former employees in recent months, including accusations of sexual harassment and racial discrimination.

Photo credit: Brandy Hornback