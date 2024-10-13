Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant Files New Lawsuit Claiming He Allegedly Drugged & Raped Her At Diddy Party

Home News Sydney Cook October 13th, 2024 - 4:01 PM

Sean “Diddy” Combs was taken into custody last month on claims of alleged racketeering and alleged sex trafficking. Influencer Lauren Pisciotta filed a complaint against Kanye West on Friday, October 11, claiming that he allegedly drugged and allegedly sexually assaulted her at one of Diddy’s parties.

As per the lawsuit obtained by Daily Mail, Pisciotta served as West’s assistant for the years 2021 and 2022. She filed a lawsuit against the rapper in June, claiming that he had allegedly stalked and allegedly harassed her sexually. West did not respond to the allegations.

Pisciotta claims in the current lawsuit that years prior to her employment as his assistant, West allegedly drugged and allegedly sexually assaulted her. She first got to know West when he invited her musician client to a studio session and party that he and Combs were co-hosting. She claims that West allegedly gave her a drink during the event and allegedly said that everyone needed to drink in order to stay.

Pisciotta describes West as an alleged “premeditative and sadistic groomer” who allegedly used his celebrity and position to satisfy his “animalistic desires” and “insatiable sexual gratification,” as well as allegedly “predatory, aggressive, compulsive, vulgar, perverse, and frighteningly calculative” in parts of the lawsuit.

According to her lawsuit, Pisciotta says that she “suddenly started to feel disorientated and… began to slip into an altered and highly impaired state.” It went on, “[Her] memories of the night escape her because she felt less in control of her body and speech.” She was “ashamed and embarrassed” the next day that she couldn’t recall the event and that her musician wouldn’t talk about it.

Pisciotta claims she found out why her client “was too traumatized and disturbed to speak about that night” years later. Shortly before firing her in November 2022, West’s ex-wife made a statement about him and Pisciotta allegedly having an affair while he was still married, which led him to allegedly confess.

He “immediately proceeded to reminisce about the time he was referring to… where he ‘hooked up’ with [Pisciotta] after she had allegedly been drugged,” according to what West allegedly told her after saying, “We did kind of hook up a little one time.” West allegedly laughed and remarked, “Women love to say they don’t remember,” and shifted the topic when she claimed she didn’t recall that evening.

In the Yeezy headquarters, West allegedly had sex with staff members as well as a “rotating list of guests.” He also allegedly had a “kink” for wanting to have sex with the mothers of his alleged sexual targets. It is claimed that using his connections at Adidas and Gap, West allegedly obtained work permits for women allegedly trafficked into the U.S. for alleged prostitution, allegedly giving them fraudulent job titles and allegedly forcing them to sign nondisclosure agreements.

He would allegedly “offer up” the women as “gifts” to his associates and friends. According to Pisciotta, his alleged sex parties were held at hotels in Montecito, California, such as the San Ysidro Ranch, the Beverly Hills Waldorf Astoria and the Nobu Ryokan Malibu hotel.

The original allegations, which remain part of the updated case, include that West allegedly texted Pisciotta indecently, allegedly told her about his sexual desires and allegedly sent her explicit pictures and videos of him allegedly having sex with other women.

On September 28, 2022, West allegedly sent Pisciotta a screenshot, of a text conversation between him and his wife, Bianca Censori, about allegedly wanting to have sex with her mother. West allegedly wrote ‘i wanna f**k your mum. Before she leaves,’ the lawsuit claimed.

Read the full Daily Mail article here.