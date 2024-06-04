Kanye West Facing Lawsuit Over Allegations Of Sexual Harassment & Wrongful Termination

Home News Collin Herron June 4th, 2024 - 5:04 PM

Kanye West is being sued for sexual harassment and wrongful termination by his former assistant. Lauren Pisciotta, his assistant, began working with the rapper in July 2021 as he prepared to launch his Yeezy fashion line. Upon acceptance of this job Pisciotta was offered $1million but the only condition of the role was that she would be available to West 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

These accusations allegedly started after Kanye raised her pay. According to nme.com, She detailed numerous incidents with West in the suit, including an instance of him allegedly masturbating while they were on the phone, asking about her partner’s penis size and forcing her “to remove her cardigan while she was in the office because he said ‘it was covering too much’”. On another occasion, Ye allegedly locked the pair in a room together and masturbated next to Pisciotta before falling asleep. She also claimed that he got angry after she refused any advances to “date or have sex” with him.

The lawsuit is ongoing but his former assistant is seeking compensation for breach of contract and a hostile work environment in her lawsuit. This isn’t the first instance where Kanye was allegedly accused of unfair treatment of his employees. Trevor Phillips, the plaintiff in the case, is a former employee of West’s and claimed that Ye’s response to feedback was abusive and merciless. On mxdwn.com, personal threat were allegedly made to Phillips in which he claims West publicly threatened to, “…punch him in the face”

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback