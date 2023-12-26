Kanye West Issues Apology To Jewish Community Over Antisemitic Comments

Home News Cait Stoddard December 26th, 2023 - 11:14 AM

According to nme.com, artist Kanye West went on Instagram to apologize to the Jewish community for his alleged previous antisemitic comments. The rapper was allegedly first accused of antisemitism back in October 2022 following an alleged series of posts on both Twitter and Instagram, which caused both West’s social media accounts to be suspended. Earlier today West shared a post written in Hebrew, which was translated into English: “I sincerely apologise to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

The post continues with: “I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me and I am committed to making amends and promoting greater unity.”

Following the alleged claims of antisemitism made against West, the star was allegedly dropped by his lawyer, talent agency and record label, while several fashion brands, including Balenciaga and Adidas, allegedly ended their partnerships with the rapper. Celebrities and politicians around the world have allegedly condemned West’s comments, while West said he did not allegedly “believe” in the term antisemitism in an interview with News Nation‘s Chris Cuomo.