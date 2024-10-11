New Lawsuit Claims Kanye West Hired “Fixer” To Allegedly Investigate The Kardashians & Bianca Censori

Home News Chloe Baxter October 11th, 2024 - 11:13 PM

Kanye West, now known as Ye, is facing a lawsuit from a former employee who claims that the rapper allegedly hired him to spy on the Kardashian family and follow his current wife, Bianca Censori.

According to NME, the complaint, filed in Los Angeles on October 10, alleges that the employee, identified as John Doe, was initially brought on as a deputy campaign director but later transitioned to a role described as director of intelligence.

Doe was allegedly tasked with conducting investigations into various individuals, including attorneys and those who have sued West. The suit claims he was instructed to investigate the Kardashian family, alleging their connections to criminal enterprises, including claims of sex trafficking.

Doe also alleges that he was asked to hire private investigators to track Censori without her knowledge or consent while she traveled to Australia. Additionally, the complaint states that West’s behavior has become increasingly erratic, with claims of nitrous oxide use impacting his mental state.

In the suit, Doe describes experiencing panic attacks and severe emotional distress due to what he claims was a hostile work environment and threats from West. He states that following a confrontation where West allegedly shouted at him, he sought medical treatment for his mental health.

This follows a suit filed by former employee, Lauren Pisciotta, for alleged sexual harassment and wrongful termination and another over claims he created an allegedly hostile work environment.

Doe’s attorney emphasized the fear his client has of West, noting, “It’s not only illegal but unconscionable that an employer would threaten any employee with bodily harm or death.”