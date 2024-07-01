Home News Cait Stoddard July 1st, 2024 - 12:34 PM

According to nme.com, Kanye West has been allegedly sued in an alleged new lawsuit that allegedly claims that the artist allegedly created an alleged hostile work environment for his alleged adult and minor employees, where West allegedly referring to them as “new slaves.” According to TMZ, the rapper and his former chief of staff Milo Yiannopoulos were allegedly named as defendants in the alleged lawsuit that was allegedly filed to a U.S. district court, which allegedly states that West allegedly intended to create an alleged app called YZYVSN to allegedly promote his rap music earlier this year.

The rapper allegedly did not want to pay rival companies Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music to allegedly promote “Vultures” and “Vultures 2,” so the artist allegedly hired a number of adult and minor employees in a developer group where alleged engaged “forced labour and cruel inhuman, or degrading treatment” allegedly happened. The alleged employees were allegedly claimed to have allegedly several Black workers, including allegedly young as 14 years old. Both West and Yiannopoulos are allegedly accused of forcing their alleged employees to work long hours without alleged pay or sleep.

Then West’s white managers allegedly used alleged negative language towards alleged foreign and minority workers to allegedly create a hostile work environment. The white managers would allegedly refer pejoratively to workers’s age, race, gender, sexual orientation and national origin in group chats, with some allegedly calling some workers alleged “slaves” and others as alleged “new slaves.” Additionally, Yiannopoulos was allegedly accused of sending a message with an alleged Black and brown skin tone emoji to an alleged Black employee while allegedly calling a younger worker an alleged school shooter.

The alleged lawsuit allegedly claims that West’s wife, Bianca Censori, allegedly sent hardcore pornography to staff that was allegedly accessible by minors. She also allegedly sent the link when West allegedly announced he was allegedly launching an adult film company called Yeezy Porn back in April. At this time, Censori is allegedly not named as an alleged defendant.

According to the alleged document, the developer group were allegedly promised $120,000 in payment from Yiannopoulous upon completion of the app if they allegedly agreed to the work conditions and did not complain. But then West allegedly demanded the employees sign alleged NDAs, while allegedly threatening to fire the alleged minor employees and withholding pay if they allegedly did not comply. Minor employees also had to allegedly sign volunteer agreements as well.

The alleged lawsuit then states one of the alleged finished apps was shown to the rapper on May 1 and although it is unclear which specific app was allegedly shown, West and Yiannopoulous allegedly did not pay the employees for their work. The developers have since decided to allegedly sue the pair and allegedly seek damages for the alleged unpaid wages, alleged overtime pay and alleged emotional distress.