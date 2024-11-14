Two Singles Released From Red Hot’s TRAИƧA Compilation Album, Original Song “Pink Ponies” by Yaeji and Julien Baker’s Cover of “Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying” by Belle & Sebastian

Home News Skylar Jameson November 14th, 2024 - 4:28 PM

Red Hot has shared two singles from their concept album TRAИƧA, which comes out on November 22nd. The to-be-released album TRAИƧA features a whopping 46 songs! All 46 of those tracks fall under the theme of celebrating transgender and non-binary artists.

Previous singles released for this album cycle were “I Would Die 4 U” by Lauren Auder and Wendy & Lisa of the Revolution and Sam Smith’s reimagined version of “Ever New” by Beverly Glenn-Copeland. Andre 3000 also contributed to the compilation album with his song “Something Is Happening And I May Not Fully Understand But I’m Happy To Stand For The Understanding”

One of the newly released songs is a collaboration between Yaeji and Teddy Geiger titled “Pink Ponies”

Through a press release, Teddy Geiger shared, “Pink Ponies grew out of a little harp improvisation and a melody/title from my friend, Danny Parker. From there, a few words and phrases began to hang around—one about meaning something to a pearl at the bottom of the sea. At that time, I was spending a lot of time with a new friend whose name meant “pearl”. Halfway through the process of working on the song, that friend passed away, and working through that grieving process, I completed the first 2 verses. Yaeji wrote the closing verses, the first time I heard her singing them I cried happy soft tears! I’m so happy we got to collaborate on something so meaningful together. It was an honor to be asked to contribute to the album and be a part of the story of TRANSA.”

Listen to “Pink Ponies”:

The other single is a cover of the classic song “Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying” by Belle and Sebastian, performed by Julien Baker. The cover was worked on by Boy Genius singer Baker and producer Calvin Lauber. Artists Soak and Quinn Christopherson were also featured on this cover song.

Lauber also issued a statement about working with Baker through the press release: “JB approached me with the idea to do this cover, and to bring in SOAK and Quinn Christopheron, both friends of ours and people we’ve played shows with, as guest features on the song. However we found ourselves all on opposite sides of the country (JB in LA, myself in Nashville, QC in Alaska, and SOAK in the UK) so this song ended up being produced totally remote Postal Service style, sending ideas back and forth over email. JB sent me her draft of the song and a rough arrangement and asked me to do my thing with it. I ended up playing drums, guitar, synth, pretty much everything laying around my studio. It’s a pretty dense track, I think we both wanted it to feel dynamic but big at the same time. We were both pretty inspired by 80s new wave and like, Interpol for this one.”

Listen to Baker and Lauber’s cover of “Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying” (Feat. Soak & Quinn Christopherson):

Last month, Red Hot put out TRAИƧA: Selects, a collection of select tracks from the longer main project, TRAИƧA. Both will be available digitally as well as on vinyl.