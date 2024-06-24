Julien Baker Joins Forces With Calvin Lauber On Orphan Black: Echoes Theme Song “The Lengths”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 24th, 2024 - 2:51 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

According to stereogum.com, Earlier this year boygenius announced they had plans to go away for a while so that all three members could return to their solo projects. Over the past few months Julien Baker has popped up as a guesting on Thomas Powers’s “Empty Voices,” playing at an MLS game in Nashville and singing with the National Symphony Orchestra. Now, Baker has contributed to a theme song for a new TV show.

On June 23 AMC aired the premiere of Orphan Black: Echoes, which is sort of a sequel to the sci fi series Orphan Black. The new show stars Krysten Ritter and Keely Hawes and the show got its theme song from Baker and Calvin Lauber, a recording engineer who has been working with Baker since her debut album Sprained Ankle. The song is titled “The Lengths” is an expansive ballad with lots of piano and a few glitchy keyboards. The track artfully layers Baker’s voice and it has the most catchy Radiohead vibe as well.

