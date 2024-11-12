Julien Baker & Torres Announce Pair Of Festival Appearances, Tease Possible New Collab Album

Indie singer-songwriters Julien Baker and Torres have thrilled fans with the announcement of two upcoming festival appearances, along with hints of a potential new collaboration. The duo, known for their emotionally intense and evocative songwriting, recently teased plans for a joint country-inspired album, sparking excitement and speculation among their fanbases.

Baker and Torres are set to perform at both the Hinterland Music Festival and the Moon River Festival later this year, where fans are eager to see if they’ll debut any new collaborative material.

Brooklyn Vegan reports that the two artists have recently launched a website displaying the image of a matador and reading, “put a little sugar in the tank”, presumably hinting at the upcoming collaboration.

This marks the first time the two artists will formally join forces on stage, and their shared chemistry has led to mounting anticipation about what their potential new project could bring. Known individually for their raw lyrics and powerful vocal styles, a country album could present an intriguing new direction for both artists, blending their indie and folk influences with a fresh, Americana-inspired twist.

In early October, the two artists debuted two new songs from the upcoming collaboration.

The upcoming festival sets and teased collaboration mark an exciting chapter for Baker and Torres, whose shared vision and talent promise a fresh, soulful take on modern country. Fans are eager to see how the project unfolds and whether their festival sets will offer a first glimpse of what’s to come.