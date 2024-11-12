Machine Head and In Flames Announce 2025 North American Tour Dates with Lacuna Coil and Unearth

Home News Skylar Jameson November 12th, 2024 - 12:58 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Machine Head has announced a North American tour with Swedish metal icons In Flames. Other guests include Italian alt-metal band Lacuna Coil (who recently hired a new guitarist) and American metal band Unearth. This tour comes after a memorable performance at Inkcarceration 2024 and a tour in 2023 with Fear Factory.

The five-week tour, produced by Live Nation, will begin in Machine Head’s hometown of Oakland, California, at the Fox Theatre. The tour will also feature a stop at the Sick New World Festival, before they head east and then across Canada.

With the announcement of this tour, a collaboration between all of the bands going on this tour was released. The song is called “These Scars Won’t Define Us”. The song drops on Friday, November 15th at midnight, so mark your calendars to be sure you don’t miss this exciting track! The press release describes the song as a “Wu-Tang Clan-level thrash collaboration.” And, it’s set to be on Machine Head’s upcoming new album, which the release date is to be announced. Lacuna Coil released their recent album this year in February.

Tickets for the tour go on presale on November 12th. The general sale will begin on Friday, November 15th at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets can be purchased and more information can be found on the band’s website.

Tour Dates:

^Not A Live Nation Date

**Festival date – Machine Head & Lacuna Coil only

4/5/25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater^

4/7/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

4/9/25 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

4/10/25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

4/12/25 – Las Vegas, NV – Sick New World Festival**

4/13/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

4/15/25 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

4/17/25 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theatre

4/18/25 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

4/19/25 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

4/21/25 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

4/22/25 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

4/23/25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

4/25/25 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena^

4/26/25 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

4/27/25 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

4/28/25 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

4/30/25 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

5/2/25 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

5/3/25 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

5/4/25 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus

5/5/25 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

5/7/25 – Calgary, AB – Event Centre at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

5/8/25 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

5/10/25 – Kelowna, BC – Prospera Place