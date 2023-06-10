Electric Zoo Announces 2023 Featuring The Chainsmokers, The Blessed Madonna, Major Lazer, and Many More

NYC EDM festival Electric Zoo is actively making preparations for its 2023 show, and while the Labor Day weekend show may still be a couple months out, the showrunners have just announced who will be making an appearance at Randall’s Island Park.

The festival has a stacked lineup featuring some of the biggest names in EDM. The first day of the concert, Friday September 1st, will feature many artists across the EDM space, including the likes of The Chainsmokers. GriZ and. GriZ currently has three sets scheduled for each day of the festival’s runtime. In a particularly eye-catching development, EDM icons Deadmau5 and Kaskade will be teaming up to deliver their performance as Kx5. Friday will also feature the likes of The Blessed Madonna, Spencer Huff, Matt Suave and many more.

Saturday, September 2nd will continue the festival’s packed list of EDM artists with performances from Alison Wonderland, Gryffin, Zedd and more. The festivals’ final day of Sunday, September 3rd will feature a side-by-side performance between John Summit and Dom Dolla, along with performances from Major Lazer, Nora en Pure, Marshmello, Tiësto and a back-to-back performance between Zeds Dead and GriZ.

According to BrooklynVegan, the theme for this year’s Electric Zoo is “Hyperspace” with the stage curators including John Summit and Dom Dolla (“Everything Always”) Fisher and Chris Lake (“Under Construction”), Liquid Stranger (“Wakaan Takeover”), Nora en Pure (“Purified”) Jake Resnicow(“Dreamland, the festival’s inaugural LGBTQ stage) and Cityfox and Gray Area’s “Megafox”.

When asked about the upcoming festival, Chief of Marketing Michael Julian said “We can’t wait to welcome the most vibrant and energetic crowd yet this Labor Day Weekend to party together with the Electric Zoo community, artists, industry players, and festival travelers from around the world, forging an unparalleled celebration in the heart of New York City.” (According to Gratefulweb)

See everything Electric Zoo has announced for their 2023 festival, including ticket purchases here while checking out our previous articles on some of the show’s headliners below: