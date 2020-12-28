Major Lazer, Kaskade, John Legend and More to Appear at Abracadabra New Year’s Eve Live Stream Festival Benefitting Save Our Stages

Home News Aaron Grech December 28th, 2020 - 10:50 PM

The Abracadabra live stream festival will be taking place once again in celebration of New Years Eve, which is set to take place for three days, for 24 hours a day, from December 30 to New Year’s Day. This event will be hosted live from from Miami by Hannah Rad.

Several prominent artists such as John Legend, Kaskade, Major Lazer, Aloe Blacc, elrow ft. Claptone, Jermaine Dupri, Marc Rebillet, Poolside and Abracadabra founder BLOND:ISH will appear during the stream.

“This pandemic has forced the music industry to evolve and find new ways to bridge the gap between the physical and online realms,” BLOND:ISH said in a press release. “We launched AbracadabraTV on Twitch this year with the intention to better serve and uplift our fans by building a movement that gives them the tools to connect and create their own reality.”

Other prominent artists such as Major Lazer member Diplo, Snoop Dogg and Tycho appeared during the last Abracadabra live stream event, which took place in September. Funds raised through voluntary viewer donations, brand partner donations and merch sales will benefit the #SaveOurStages initiative, which helps support independent venues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several congressional representatives and U.S. Minority Senate Leader Chuck Schumer have expressed support for the Save Our Stages act, which supports funding for independent music venues. This act was brought forward by Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and Texas Senator John Cornyn and passed the House of Representatives earlier this year. Save Our Stages passed yesterday as part of COVID-19 relief.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna