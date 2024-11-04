Sofi Tukker, Katy Perry, Jon Bon Jovi & More Slated To Perform At Kamala Harris’ Campaign Events

Home News Cait Stoddard November 4th, 2024 - 5:44 PM

According to variety.com, Kamala Harris‘ campaign is sending celebrities across the swing states tonight in a final push to turn out votes before election day. Lady Gaga and Katy Perry are headlining Harris rallies in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh along with many other musical guests, highlighting Pennsylvania’s critical race. But the campaign is also hosting star-studded events in Las Vegas, Atlanta, Detroit and Raleigh.

Fat Joe and Frankie Negron appeared with Harris at an event in Allentown, Pa. this afternoon, as the campaign highlighted a reference to Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage” during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. Both performers are of Puerto Rican descent and Allentown has a large Puerto Rican population.

Fat Joe was also scheduled to appear at the rally on the “Rocky” steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on this evening, along with Oprah Winfrey, Ricky Martin and The Roots. Andra Day and D-Nice will appear with Harris in Pittsburgh.

Christina Aguilera and Los Tigres del Norte will appear at a rally in Las Vegas targeting Latino voters. James Taylor will be at a concert in Raleigh, N.C., 2 Chainz and Keyshia Cole are among the performers who will rally support in Atlanta and Jon Bon Jovi will perform at a rally with VP candidate Tim Walz in Detroit.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister