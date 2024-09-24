Linkin Park Share Animated Video For “Heavy Is The Crown” In Collaboration With League Of Legends

Home News Cait Stoddard September 24th, 2024 - 1:41 PM

Today, Riot Games has announced Linkin Park is the performing artist for the 2024 League of Legends World Championship Anthem, “Heavy Is The Crown.” The song is a monumental collaboration for the band with the gaming industry and as a whole, the music video is great by how each animated scene gives viewers a glimpse of what League of Legends World Championship actually looks like.

“The Worlds anthem is the music moment that League players look forward to the most each year, and it has become a highly coveted fixture in music across the world, “ said Maria Egan, Global Head of Music at Riot Games. “As the band embarks on this exciting new chapter, we’re honored to partner with them for the 2024 anthem. The lyrics for ‘Heavy Is The Crown’ perfectly capture the narrative for this year’s Worlds and they are a powerful companion to the themes of our music video.”

While talking about the tune, Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park says: “It’s been an amazing experience partnering with Riot to bring this anthem to the global League of Legends community. The song is a real highlight of this new era for us, harnessing our signature sound and infusing it with fresh energy. We’re so excited for players and fans to experience this!”

“Heavy Is The Crown” follows Linkin Park‘s number one single, “The Emptiness Machine,” which marked their first brand new music in seven years. The song exploded to the top of the charts, tallying over 80 million streams as the band launched straight into a six date arena tour. The band’s 8th studio album From Zero will drop on November 15 through Warner Records.

Photo Credit: Shareef Ellis