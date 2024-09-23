Linkin Park Live Debut New Song “Heavy Is The Crown” During Hamburg Show

Home News Cait Stoddard September 23rd, 2024 - 12:38 PM

According to loudwire.com, during their September, 22 show in Hamburg, Germany, Linkin Park debuted “Heavy Is the Crown,” which is the second new song off their forthcoming album, From Zero. As a whole, the tune is another offering that should please fans of the Linkin Park‘s early music. Much like first single “The Emptiness Machine,” Mike Shinoda performs as the first vocalist, while new singer Emily Armstrong joins in with harmonies before belting out the chorus.

Linkin Park has revealed that “Heavy Is the Crown” will serve as the official anthem for the League of Legends world championship. It will be released at 11 a.m. ET on September, 24. “It’s been an amazing experience partnering with Riot [Games] to bring this anthem to the global League of Legends community,” Shinoda told Forbes. “The song is a real highlight of this new era for us, harnessing our signature sound and infusing it with fresh energy. We’re so excited for players and fans to experience this!”

League of Legends is an online multiplayer arena battle game with the world championship taking place this month and through November.

