Flying Lotus Surprise Releases Spirit Box EP Featuring Dawn Richard and Sid Sriram

Skylar Jameson November 3rd, 2024 - 6:41 PM

Photo credit: Richard Saethang

Flying Lotus has surprised fans with the drop of a new EP Spirit Box. The EP’s release comes after the drop of the singles “Garmonbozia” and “Ingo Swann” and features those as well as three additional songs.

The track “Let Me Cook” features vocalist Dawn Richards, who recently released a collaborative album with Spencer Zahn, Quiet In A World Full of Noise. “The Lost Girls” also features Sid Sriram. As said by BrooklynVegan, This EP has an interesting sound that ranges from 70s progressive synth music to house music to funk-R&B.

The EP also features instrumental versions of the songs “Garmonbozia”, “Let Me Cook” and “The Lost Girls”. This isn’t Flying Lotus’ first time highlighting the instrumental version, as he played an orchestral show in the past.

Prior to the release of Spirit Box, Flying Lotus played a set at Afropunk Brooklyn in 2023. Additionally, in the same year, he played at San Francisco’s Portola Festival.

Spirit Box Tracklist

1. Ajhussi

2. Garmonbozia

3. Let Me Cook feat. Dawn Richard

4. The Lost Girls feat. Sid Sriram

5. Ingo Swann

6. Garmonbozia (Instrumental)

7. Let Me Cook (Instrumental)

8. The Lost Girls (Instrumental)