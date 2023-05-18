San Francisco’s Portola Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Skrillex, Hot Hip, Flying Lotus and More

San Francisco’s Portola Festival will be returning at Pier 80 for it’s second year. The festival will take place from September 30 through October 1 and features Eric Prydz (showcasing his HOLO set, which also took place at Coachella) and Skrillex. Other notable inclusions are Todd Terie’s first DJ set in the U.S. since 2016.
Saturday’s artist lineup features: Polo & Pan, FKJ, Nelly Furtado, Jai Paul, Underworld, Major Lazer, B2B, Major League DJZ, Purple Disco Machine, Dom Dolla, Hot Chip, Chrome, Tokischa, Flying Lotus, SBTRKT, DJ Koze, Jon Hopkins, Overmono, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Young Fathers, LF System, and more.
Sundays artists include Labrinth, Thundercat, Rina Sawayama, Charlotte De Witte, the Blaze, Bonobo, Masego, Basement Jaxx, Little Dragon, Kenny Beats, Little Simz, Kavinsky, Todd Terje, Pabllo Vittar, and more.
Back in February, Skrillex released two brand new albums outside his trademark EDM wheelhouse: Quest for Fire and Don’t Get Too Close. He rode that wave to Coachella where he, Four Tet, and Fred Again closed out Weekend 2 of the festival after Frank Ocean cancelled his second headlining set.
View the full festival lineup below and go to the fest’s website for ticketing details. This includes general admission for 1-2 days going from $229.95 to $339.95 and VIP Admission ranging from @324.95 to $599.95.
Lineup:
2MANYDJS
AVALON EMERSON
AZZECCA
BARRY CAN’T SWIM
BASEMENT JAXX DJ SET
BONOBO (DJ)
CARL COX HYBRID/LIVE
CHAOS IN THE CBD
CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY & BOLIS PUPUL
CHARLOTTE DE WITTE
CHRIS LAKE B2B ARMAND VAN HELDEN
CHROMEO
COBRAH
DJ KOZE
DOM DOLLA
ELIO
ELIZA ROSE
ERIC PRYDZ: HOLO
FKJ
FLYING LOTUS
HOT CHIP
JAI PAUL
JAYDA G
JOCKSTRAP
JON HOPKINS
JYOTY
KAVINSKY
KENNY BEATS
LF SYSTEM
LITTLE DRAGON
LITTLE SIMZ
MADDY MAIA
MAJOR LAZER B2B MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ
MASEGO
MODEL/ACTRIZ
NELLY FURTADO
OVERMONO
PABLLO VITTAR
POLO & PAN
PURPLE DISCO MACHINE
RINA SAWAYAMA
RÓISÍN MURPHY
SALUTE
SAM GELLAITRY (DJ SET)
SBTRKT
SKIN ON SKIN
SKRILLEX
THE BLAZE
THE DARE
THUNDERCAT
TODD TERJE (DJ)
TOKISCHA
TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS (LIVE)
TWO SHELL
UNDERWORLD
VERY NICE PERSON
WINSTON SURFSHIRT
YEULE
YOUNG FATHERS
YUNG SINGH