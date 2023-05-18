San Francisco’s Portola Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Skrillex, Hot Hip, Flying Lotus and More

Home News James Reed May 18th, 2023 - 12:13 PM

San Francisco’s Portola Festival will be returning at Pier 80 for it’s second year. The festival will take place from September 30 through October 1 and features Eric Prydz (showcasing his HOLO set, which also took place at Coachella) and Skrillex. Other notable inclusions are Todd Terie’s first DJ set in the U.S. since 2016.

Saturday’s artist lineup features: Polo & Pan, FKJ, Nelly Furtado, Jai Paul, Underworld, Major Lazer, B2B, Major League DJZ, Purple Disco Machine, Dom Dolla, Hot Chip, Chrome, Tokischa, Flying Lotus, SBTRKT, DJ Koze, Jon Hopkins, Overmono, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Young Fathers, LF System, and more.

Sundays artists include Labrinth, Thundercat, Rina Sawayama, Charlotte De Witte, the Blaze, Bonobo, Masego, Basement Jaxx, Little Dragon, Kenny Beats, Little Simz, Kavinsky, Todd Terje, Pabllo Vittar, and more.

Back in February, Skrillex released two brand new albums outside his trademark EDM wheelhouse: Quest for Fire and Don’t Get Too Close. He rode that wave to Coachella where he, Four Tet, and Fred Again closed out Weekend 2 of the festival after Frank Ocean cancelled his second headlining set.

View the full festival lineup below and go to the fest’s website for ticketing details. This includes general admission for 1-2 days going from $229.95 to $339.95 and VIP Admission ranging from @324.95 to $599.95.

Lineup:

2MANYDJS

AVALON EMERSON

AZZECCA

BARRY CAN’T SWIM

BASEMENT JAXX DJ SET

BONOBO (DJ)

CARL COX HYBRID/LIVE

CHAOS IN THE CBD

CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY & BOLIS PUPUL

CHARLOTTE DE WITTE

CHRIS LAKE B2B ARMAND VAN HELDEN

CHROMEO

COBRAH

DJ KOZE

DOM DOLLA

ELIO

ELIZA ROSE

ERIC PRYDZ: HOLO

FKJ

FLYING LOTUS

HOT CHIP

JAI PAUL

JAYDA G

JOCKSTRAP

JON HOPKINS

JYOTY

KAVINSKY

KENNY BEATS

LF SYSTEM

LITTLE DRAGON

LITTLE SIMZ

MADDY MAIA

MAJOR LAZER B2B MAJOR LEAGUE DJZ

MASEGO

MODEL/ACTRIZ

NELLY FURTADO

OVERMONO

PABLLO VITTAR

POLO & PAN

PURPLE DISCO MACHINE

RINA SAWAYAMA

RÓISÍN MURPHY

SALUTE

SAM GELLAITRY (DJ SET)

SBTRKT

SKIN ON SKIN

SKRILLEX

THE BLAZE

THE DARE

THUNDERCAT

TODD TERJE (DJ)

TOKISCHA

TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS (LIVE)

TWO SHELL

UNDERWORLD

VERY NICE PERSON

WINSTON SURFSHIRT

YEULE

YOUNG FATHERS