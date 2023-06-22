Afropunk Brooklyn Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Flying Lotus, Tobe Nwigwe, Joey Badass and More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2023 - 3:11 PM

Photo credit: Richard Saethang

Today the global movement festival Afropunk has announced this year’s lineup for Afropunk Brooklyn, which features performances by Flying Lotus, Tobe Nwigwe, Joey Badass and more. The event will take place on August 26 – 27 at Greenpoint Terminal Market.

Jazmine Sullivan, Vince Staples, Baby Tate, Durand Bernarr, Sudan Archives, Beatnutes, Dreamer Isioma, Amindi, Enny Rahzel, Madison McFerrin, Jack Freeman, Iniko, DBN Gogo, Akwaeke, Proper, Celo Reed, Dawer X Damper, Bembona, Punk Black, The Soapbox Presents and others will be performing as well.

Afropunk is more than just an event, it’s a celebration of life, music, food, and culture in the Black community. The festival has established a legacy as a safe space for Black alternative culture, offering a haven for attendees to show up as their most authentic selves. The end result brings community of people who respect, admire and care for one another;

To purchase tickets for this year’s two-day event and to stay up to date about the event, people join Afropunk’s text community, sign up for the newsletter and purchase tickets at afropunk.com.