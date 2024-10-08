Flying Lotus Shares Exhilarating New Single “Ingo Swann”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 8th, 2024 - 2:06 PM

Today, Flying Lotus has shared the single, “Ingo Swann,” which is musical pivot that the previous single,”Garmonbozia.” Flying Lotus‘s latest ditty is an upbeat shimmering house number that sounds like nothing from the artist’s typical oeuvre. The tune takes its title from the famed psychic of the same name, a figure who definitely could, like FlyLo, do the astral plane so to speak.

On “Ingo Swann” is a projection that is an exhilaration, a journey lined with warm synthesizers and a flurry of percussion. The composition is an unexpected but welcome turn from one of music’s most visionary minds.

While “Garmonbozia” and “Ingo Swann” serve as the artist’s first singles since “The Room” in 2022, in recent years Flying Lotus’s creative output has expanded beyond releasing records and touring, establishing him as a true polymath. In addition to his iconic musical output, the producer co-wrote, directed and scored a segment for the renowned found footage horror anthology V/H/S 99.

Also, Flying Lotus has recently completed filming the Sci-Fi Horror film Ash, which stars Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) and Eiza González (3 Body Problem.) The artist also composed music for and executive produced the Netflix anime series Yasuke and created the theme for Apple’s Magic Johnson documentary They Call Me Magic.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang