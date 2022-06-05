Flying Lotus Announces Orchestral Performances With Wordless Music Orchestra, Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, San Diego Symphony Orchestra

Home News Anaya Bufkin June 5th, 2022 - 10:14 AM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Well-known producer, DJ and rapper Flying Lotus is hitting the stage in a new, fun way. Based on a report by BrooklynVegan, the multi-talented producer announced orchestral performances with Miguel Atwood-Ferguson and Wordless Music Orchestra.

The producer is best known for his involvement in the dance, electronic and rock genres, which landed him in the upcoming 2022 edition Movement Electronic Music Festival. However, this hasn’t stopped him for expanding his creativity across different genres. He’s also worked with rappers and singers, including the late MF Doom, Denzel Curry and bassist Thundercat.

Flying Lotus’ orchestral performances are a part of the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s 2022 edition of the Next Wave festival. The festival features opera, dance, music, theater and art installations. The festival supports up-and-coming artists who look for a space to express their creative skills and ideas. As part of the two nights with Flying Lotus, Ferguson, who is a multi-instrumentalist, composer, DJ and orchestral conductor, will be performing with the producer on October 6. Wordless Music Orchestra, which blends sounds of indie rock and electronic music with classical and contemporary instrumental music, will be performing on October 7. In August, he will premiere the orchestral performance at the Hollywood Bowl concert hall with Hiatus Kaiyote, the Australian jazz and funk band, and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. Also in August, he will bring the show to The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego where he will be accompanied by Hiatus Kaiyote and the San Diego Orchestra.

The Next Wave festival will also feature other artistic expressions including films, adaptations and more. The full lineup and other information can be found on the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s website.

2022 Next Wave Festival Dates

28 Sept.-01 Oct.–300 el x 50 el x 30 el–FC Bergman

05 Oct.-08 Oct.–Open For Everything–Constanza Marcas, Dorky Park

06 Oct.-07 Oct.–Flying Lotus

12 Oct.-15 Oct.–Everything Rises–Jennifer Koh, Davóne Tines, Ken Ueno

13 Oct.-15 Oct.–Crowd–Giséle Vienne

20 Oct.-29 Oct.–A Little Life–Ivo van Hove, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Hanya Yanagihara

27 Oct.-05 Nov.–Hamlet–Thomas Ostermeier, Schaubühne Berlin

01 Nov.-05 Nov.–Embarqued: Stories of Soil–Company SBB // Stefanie Batten Bland

07 Nov.-11 Nov.–Transverse Orientation–Dimitris Papaioannou

08 Nov.-09 Nov.–Encantado–Lia Rodrigues

18 Nov.- 19 Nov.–Trojan Women–National Changgeuk Company of Korea/Ong Keng Sen

01 Dec.-3 Dec.–LOVETRAIN2020–Emanuel Gat

29 Nov.- 22 Dec.–NOWISWHENWEARE (the stars)–Andrew Schneider

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang