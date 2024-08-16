Flying Lotus Shares Vivid New Single “Garmonbozia”

Home News Minnie Dao August 16th, 2024 - 11:22 PM

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang

Best known by his stage name Flying Lotus, producer Steven D. Bingley-Ellison has returned with a new single, “Garmonbozia”, marking his first release since “The Room” in 2022. The release comes just before his highly anticipated performances at All Points East in London and OFF DAYS in Hamburg and Berlin.

“Garmonbozia” stands uniquely against Flying Lotus’ previous release, featuring his vocals in the track. His voice, drenched in the heavy atmosphere of the track, adds an eerie, almost ghostly quality to the track. A sludgy bass line dominates most of the track, pulsing with a beat that lurches back and forth, creating a sense of distortion. The burst of synths makes the song feel like an ‘80s sci-fi soundscape, fading and ending with static noises sure to leave listeners in a state of unease and haunted by the song they’ve just experienced.

The official visualizer of “Garmonbozia” is as vivid and surreal as the track itself, taking viewers into a distorted, otherworldly environment to reflect the feelings of pain and sorrow. On the first look, the red smoke that fills the screen might seem like a simple background to accompany the lyrics written in a simple, yellow font. However, the smoke slowly forms a face, a mouth blowing out the smoke. In moments without the smoke, the background looks like red paint splatters before turning into an image that resembles a bloody, fiery cosmic explosion. The dark imagery of each offers the perfect backdrop to the lyrics of the track, the most eerie being “In the Red Room, they won’t let you out now.”

Listen to Flying Lotus’ “Garmonbozia” and watch the official visualizer here:

Flying Lotus has also co-written, directed, and scored a segment for the renowned found footage horror anthology V/H/S 99 that we had previously reported on. Read more stories on Flying Lotus and his musical accomplishments here on our site.