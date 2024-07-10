Gunship Join Forces With Bush’s Gavin Rossdale & Carpenter Brut For “DooM Dance” Anime Video

Home News Isabella Fischer July 10th, 2024 - 9:57 PM

“DooM Dance,” the latest single from Gunship, takes us back to the iconic era of 80s and 90s anime. It’s an adrenaline rush rock anthem driven by metal and EDM. With Gavin Rossdale and Carpenter Brut joining Gunship, this release is an epic collaboration, and is only the first preview of more music to come. It’s the first of four new videos planned for this year from their 2023 album Unicorn.

The music video starts with voice actor Sean Barrett narrating the story, adding a layer of nostalgic authenticity. He describes the police wanting to take down the main characters on the run—Miku and Maka. A creative aspect of the video is that the band is animated at first, and later turn into their live-action selves.

Band member Dan Haigh talked about the inspiration behind the video and commented, “Both CyberCity Oedo and Dominion Tank Police were pivotal influences on me growing up. To finally get hold of these mythic VHS tapes in the 90s, in the UK, featuring animation all the way from Japan, was like finding the rarest treasure. I think my small town had literally one copy of Cyber City which was bootlegged to near disintegration. To discover in an instant that animation could convey dark and atmospheric adult stories but also be such an amazing medium for bringing cutting-edge and controversial science fiction concepts to life, opened a gateway to anime love that I’ve kept ever since.”

This isn’t the first time Gunship has integrated their music with pop culture and gaming. Their previous single, “Monster In Paradise” featured components of Blade Runner and The Terminator. Additionally, it was used as the soundtrack for the latest Call of Duty video game trailer.

According to a recent press release, the 14 tracks on their album Unicorn were produced with analog synthesizers and retro electronic gear from the 1980’s. Staying true to the theme, fans can eagerly look forward to Gunship’s “DooM Dance” video, now available on VHS tapes with anime-style packaging.