Amon Amarth Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates With Cannibal Corpse & Obituary

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Following their Summer run crisscrossing the continent with their metal comrades in Ghost, Swedish heavy metal icons Amon Amarth will return to the U.S. and Canadian stages in Spring for Metal Crushes All Tour, which is produced by Live Nation and is the band’s biggest North American tour to date. Set to commence on April 21 and run through May 25, the 24 date journey includes a raid at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver as well as arena stops in Portland, Vancouver, Quebec City, Asheville, Tampa, Anaheim and many more.

Support will be provided by special guests Cannibal Corpse, Obituary and Frozen Soul. Ticket pre sales for the Metal Crushes All Tour begin Tuesday, December 5 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time and runs through Thursday, December 7 at 10:00 p.m. local time. VIP upgrades with the new Viking Valhalla Experience are available Tuesday, December 5 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time. General on sales start Friday, December 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time at amonamarth.com.

Amon Amarth continues to tour in support of their critically adored The Great Heathen Army. which was recorded with esteemed studio guru Andy Sneap and released in 2022. the record represents another bold leap forward for the band, as their trademark sound undergoes yet another skillful, evolutionary overhaul, both lyrically and musically.

Metal Crushes All Tour Dates

4/21 – Revel Entertainment Center – Albuquerque, NM

4/22 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Denver, CO

4/24 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

4/26 – Alaska Airlines’ Theater Of The Clouds – Portland, OR *

4/27 – PNE Forum – Vancouver, BC *

4/29 – Edmonton Convention Center – Edmonton, AB

4/30 – Grey Eagle Event Center – Calgary, AB

5/3 – Steelhouse – Omaha, NE

5/4 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

5/5 – GLC Live At 20 Monroe – Grand Rapids, MI

5/7 – Rose Music Center At The Heights – Huber Heights, OH

5/9 – The Wellmont – Montclair, NJ

5/10 – Toyota Oakdale Theater – Wallingford, CT

5/11 – Videotron Centre – Quebec City, QC *

5/13 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

5/14 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

5/16 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC *

5/17 – House Of Blues – Myrtle Beach, SC

5/18 – Yuengling Center – Tampa, FL *

5/20 – Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX

5/21 – Boeing Center At Tech Port – San Antonio, TX

5/23 – Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

5/24 – Pearl Concert Theater At Palms Casino Resort – Las Vegas, NV

5/25 – Honda Center – Anaheim, CA *

* arena show