Lamb Of God & Mastodon Announce Summer 2024 Co-Headlining North American Tour Dates With Kerry King

Home News Cait Stoddard February 6th, 2024 - 3:25 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

Lamb of God and Mastodon has announced a co-headlining Ashes Of Leviathan Tour, which finds the two bands joining forces to celebrate the 20 anniversary of Lamb of God’s album Ashes of the Wake and Mastodon’s album Leviathan. Both albums were released on August 31, 2004. Kerry King and Malevolence will support throughout the tour, with Unearth on selected dates

Kicking off on July 19 in Grand Prairie, TX at the Texas Trust CU Theatre, the North American arena and amphitheater run will take both bands through the U.S. and Canada, which will be the exact 20 anniversary of both albums on August 31 in Omaha, NE at the Astro Amphitheater. The tour will notably make stops at iconic venues such as Denver, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Los Angeles, CA’s The Kia Forum.

A special artist pre sale launches on February 6 at 12:00 p.m. eastern time with the general on sale starting on Friday, February 9 at 10:00 a.m. local time. In addition, Lamb of God and Mastodon will have special VIP ticket packages available starting today. Visit www.ashesofleviathan.com for tickets and more information.

Ashes Of Leviathan Tour Dates

7/19 – Grand Prairie, – TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

7/20 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

7/21 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

7/23 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place

7/24 – Orlando, FL – Orlando Amphitheater

7/25 – Alpharetta, – GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/27 – Raleigh, NC – The Red Hat Amphitheater

7/28 – Richmond, – VA Virgin Credit Union LIVE!

7/30 – Pittsburgh, – PA Stage AE

7/31 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

8/1 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

8/3 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

8/4 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

8/6 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

8/8 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena **

8/9 – Cleveland, OH – Jacobs Pavilion **

8/10 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre @ Freedom Hill **

8/13 – Moorhead, MN – Bluestem Center For The Arts Amphitheater

8/15 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

8/16 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre

8/17 – Kent, WA – accesso ShoWare Center

8/18 – Portland, OR – Theatre of the Clouds

8/21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

8/23 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

8/24 – Rio Rancho NM – Rio Rancho Events Center

8/25 – El Paso, TX – El Paso County Coliseum

8/27 – Magna, UT – The Great Saltair

8/29 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

8/31 – Omaha, NE – The Astro Amphitheater

**No Malevolence, Support from Kerry King & Unearth