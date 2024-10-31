The Black Dahlia Murder Unveil New Video For “Utopia Black”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 31st, 2024 - 1:18 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, The Black Dahlia Murder has released the official music video for the song ,”Utopia Black.” The fiery new tune is from the band‘s tenth studio album, Servitude, which came out on September 27 through Metal Blade Records. As a whole, music video is great because of how each scene shows the band performing the ditty while wearing Halloween costumes in the dark.

With the tragic passing of the band’s frontman and co-founder Trevor Strnad in 2022, guitarist Brian Eschbach, bassist Max Lavelle, drummer Alan Cassidy and producer/guitarist Brandon Ellis were faced with a decision about the band‘s future. “Everyone that’s in the band now is someone that Trevor and I searched for,” Eschbach says. “We spent so much time on the road together that everyone understands the mission statement. We don’t really need to talk about it. We just need to make great music and try to make people happy playing it.”

After a period of profound grief and deep soul-searching, Eschbach moved from guitar to vocals, setting aside his lifelong identity as a live guitarist for the survival of the band. Former band member Ryan Knight returned to the fold to take Eschbach’s place on guitar. The new lineup made their debut in The Black Dahlia Murder‘s hometown of Detroit in late October 2022 for a tribute show for Strnad.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva